Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,388. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.