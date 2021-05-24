Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 915 shares of company stock worth $144,385. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,251. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.