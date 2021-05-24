Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.19. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 377,885 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $114.93 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

