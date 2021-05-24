Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report sales of $199.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $212.26 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $835.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $875.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $960.57 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209 over the last 90 days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in CURO Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 88,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,831. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

