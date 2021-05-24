Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,824 shares of company stock worth $5,372,069 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.