Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.61. 786,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

