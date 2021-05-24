Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,391 shares of company stock worth $31,351,689. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

