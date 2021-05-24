Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $424.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In related news, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

