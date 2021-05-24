Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 246,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,692. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.