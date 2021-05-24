Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGD. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LGD stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.37. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$444.30 million and a PE ratio of 120.71.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,096,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,918,563.50. Also, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,672.05. Insiders have sold a total of 140,365 shares of company stock worth $235,955 in the last 90 days.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.