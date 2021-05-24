Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.89.

AEM stock opened at C$86.98 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$80.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,832,816.10. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,861 shares of company stock worth $645,908.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

