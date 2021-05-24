Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TuSimple (TSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP) recently:

5/18/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TuSimple is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.90 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

