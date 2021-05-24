Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $33.88

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,991,703 shares of company stock worth $57,528,453 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after buying an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.