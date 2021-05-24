Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) PT at $151.76

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.76.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $117.71 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

