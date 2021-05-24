Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $64.27

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

APH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 58.0% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

