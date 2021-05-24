Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $142.89

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.93.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

