Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.88

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 266,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,991. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

