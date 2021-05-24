Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $21.25

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. FireEye’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

