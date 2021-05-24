Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $15.63

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 47,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

