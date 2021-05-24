Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price at $200.60

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.