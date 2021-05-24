Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $43.43

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

POR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

