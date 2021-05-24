Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $228.38

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.22.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

