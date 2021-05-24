Analysts Set Total Se (NYSE:TOT) PT at $48.50

Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after buying an additional 834,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Total by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after purchasing an additional 145,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Total by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 168,449 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Total has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Total will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

