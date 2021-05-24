Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $425.36

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $456.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.28 and a 200-day moving average of $403.55. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

