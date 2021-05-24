Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Green Plains (GPRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE):

5/10/2021 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Green Plains is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

5/4/2021 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $39.00.

5/4/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00.

4/29/2021 – Green Plains is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Green Plains was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

4/1/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/30/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Get Green Plains Inc alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.