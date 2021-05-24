Analyzing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) & Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Employers alerts:

Employers has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Employers pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Employers and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.70 $119.80 million $3.10 13.64 Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.75 -$21.01 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 23.77% 8.26% 2.47% Global Indemnity Group 4.44% 0.05% 0.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Employers beats Global Indemnity Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.