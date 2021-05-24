Analyzing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Shenandoah Telecommunications 48.16% 6.21% 1.77%

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TIM pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TIM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.60 $357.68 million $0.75 14.76 Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 11.45 $126.72 million $0.05 1,012.00

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TIM and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.05%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Summary

TIM beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The company's Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

