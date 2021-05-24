Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

APF stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.83). 247,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,924. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.41. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £298.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

