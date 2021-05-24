Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 5.4% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $26,500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.