Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Antero Resources stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

