APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. APA reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of APA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 92,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -348.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.85.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.