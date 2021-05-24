Appleton Group LLC Invests $272,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213,960 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,946. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.17, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

