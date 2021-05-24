Appleton Group LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. American Express makes up approximately 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. American Express has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

