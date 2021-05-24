Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

