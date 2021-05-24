Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $67.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

