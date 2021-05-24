Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FOCT opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.