Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $17,966.06 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $17,966.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,605.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.96. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

