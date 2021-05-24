Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,727 shares of company stock worth $23,648,128. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $332.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $338.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.