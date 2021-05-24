Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $362.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

