Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

