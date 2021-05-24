Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $569.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.89 and a fifty-two week high of $595.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

