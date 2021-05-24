Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 579 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

