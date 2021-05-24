Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

