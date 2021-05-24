Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,162. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.70. 755,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,551. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.