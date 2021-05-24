Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

ATCX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.