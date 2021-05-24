Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) vs. China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Atos alerts:

Atos has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atos and China CITIC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 1 7 2 0 2.10 China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atos and China CITIC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.77 billion 0.57 $628.27 million N/A N/A China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.55 $6.95 billion N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Atos.

Dividends

Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats Atos on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. The company primarily operates under the Atos and Atos|Syntel brands. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, retail, hospitality, and majority events industries. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,405 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,242 sub-branches; 1,633 self-service banks; and 5,687 self-service terminals, as well as 6,703 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.