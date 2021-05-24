Atrion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $590.49. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.35.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

