AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 368,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,585,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

