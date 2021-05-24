Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Aurora has a total market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

