Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 698,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31. Avalara has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

